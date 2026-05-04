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Westpac Banking H1 Profit Rises

May 04, 2026 — 11:54 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Westpac Banking (WBK, WBCPK.AX, WBC.AX) reported first half net profit of A$3.4 billion, up 3 percent from last year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 99.5 compared to 96.0. Net profit ex notable items was A$3.5 billion, up 1 percent. Excluding notable items, earnings per share, in cents, was 101.4 compared to 99.8.

For the first half, net interest income excluding notable items was A$9.76 billion compared to A$9.57 billion.

Westpac Banking shares are trading at A$37.74, down 1.96%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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