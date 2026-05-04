Westpac Banking H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Westpac Banking (WBK, WBCPK.AX, WBC.AX) reported first half net profit of A$3.4 billion, up 3 percent from last year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 99.5 compared to 96.0. Net profit ex notable items was A$3.5 billion, up 1 percent. Excluding notable items, earnings per share, in cents, was 101.4 compared to 99.8.

For the first half, net interest income excluding notable items was A$9.76 billion compared to A$9.57 billion.

Westpac Banking shares are trading at A$37.74, down 1.96%.

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