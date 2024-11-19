News & Insights

Westpac Banking Ceases Over 700k Securities in Buy-Back

November 19, 2024 — 01:48 am EST

Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) has released an update.

Westpac Banking Corporation has announced the cessation of 725,293 ordinary fully paid securities due to an on-market buy-back. This move could impact the liquidity and supply of Westpac shares in the market, potentially affecting stock valuation. Investors might want to keep an eye on how this buy-back strategy influences the bank’s overall financial performance.

