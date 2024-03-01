Westlake (WLK) Unveils Cellular PVC-Made Royal WoodTone Styles

Westlake Corporation's WLK unit, Westlake Royal Building Products, recently introduced Royal WoodTone Styles, which combine rich wood appearances with the rustic warmth of beadboard trim.



Royal WoodTone Styles, made of cellular PVC, add both sophistication and functionality to porch ceilings and soffit applications. The new product range is low-maintenance, moisture and pest-resistant, and installs more easily thanks to hidden nailing hems.



The Royal WoodTone Styles collection blends timeless beauty with unrivaled performance. Individuals who like the cozy aspects of beadboard can now enjoy it with less upkeep and more durability than traditional wood choices.



Royal WoodTone Styles provide the attractive appearance of stained wood in six popular colors: American Walnut, Oak Ridge, Natural Cedar, Smoke Grey, Weathered Oak and Charred Timber. The range includes a 6" v-grooved plank, beadboard, crown and bed moulds.



Shares of Westlake have gained 13.2% over the past year compared with 6.4% rise of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For 2024, WLK anticipates healthy consumer spending in the United States, buoyed by a resilient labor market and declining interest rates, to drive moderate growth in HIP segment sales volume. Within the PEM segment, WLK does not anticipate additional decline, as recent indications suggest stabilization in sales prices and volumes across domestic and export markets for most products.

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Westlake currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include United States Steel Corporation X, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. AMR.



United States Steel carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). X beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 54.8%. The company’s shares have soared 54.5% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have soared 27.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMR’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 69% in the past 60 days. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. AMR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 9.6%, on average. AMR shares are up around 116.3% in a year.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Westlake Corp. (WLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United States Steel Corporation (X) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.