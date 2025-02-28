Westlake Unit Brings Fire-Rated Roofing and Stone Solutions

Westlake Corporation’s WLK Westlake Royal Building Products unit is introducing fire-rated roofing and stone solutions designed to protect homeowners in wildfire-prone regions. These class A fire-rated roofing solutions and fire-rated wall cladding systems are mainly developed keeping in mind the increased threat of wildfires, especially in densely brushed areas like California.

The portfolio has assembled the durability and superior performance of leading fire-rated roofing brands like Newpoint Concrete Roof Tile to defend against extreme heat and provide options to reduce heat; U.S. Tile Clay Roofing Products to provide natural fire resistance, Unified Steel-Stone coated roofing with Above Sheathing Ventilation technology and industry-leading wildfire defense; DaVinci Roofscapes that are lightweight with fire-resistant underlayment. In addition to this, Cultured Stone and Eldorado Stone products have also been included in the line to offer class A fire rating, timeless durability, and non-combustible strength.

The product lineup has complied with the strict Wildland-Urban Interface guidelines and has been tested by Underwriters Laboratories, Inc., offering protection without compromising the aesthetic appeal.

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote

WLK’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

WLK currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Ingevity Corporation NGVT, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and ArcelorMittal MT. While NGVT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CRS and MT carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingevity’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.75 per share. NGVT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 95.4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $6.95 per share. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. Its shares have soared 207.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.72 per share. MT surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters but missed it in one, with an average earnings surprise of 4.11%.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.