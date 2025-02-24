Westlake Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Westlake Corporation (WLK):

Earnings: $7 million in Q4 vs. -$497 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.06 in Q4 vs. -$3.86 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Westlake Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share for the period.

Revenue: $2.843 billion in Q4 vs. $2.826 billion in the same period last year.

