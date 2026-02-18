Westlake: Brenntag To Distribute Epoxy Solutions In India

(RTTNews) - Westlake (WLK) announced that Westlake Epoxy will expand its distribution relationship with Brenntag to South and West India. The agreement builds on a successful collaboration across Europe, North and South America, and Southeast Asia. Brenntag will distribute Westlake Epoxy's portfolio of epoxy solutions for coatings, adhesives and construction applications.

Sanjay Karkhanis, Regional President, Material Science Brenntag APAC, said: "With our presence in South and West India and strong technical capabilities, we are well positioned to support customers with tailored epoxy solutions for coatings, adhesives and construction, while Westlake Epoxy's reliable, portfolio supports further business growth."

At last close, Westlake was trading at $97.82, down 2.26%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.