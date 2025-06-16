Westlake & Alpha Recyclage Collaborate to Recycle Composites

Westlake Corporation’s WLK Epoxy unit announced a partnership with Alpha Recyclage Composites to scale up the recycling capacity for carbon fiber composite materials. To increase the recycling capacity, Westlake’s composite customers will receive support in their development of improved circular options through the recovery of carbon fibers from composite materials for reuse in new or emerging applications.

Alpha Recyclage Composites is expected to provide its expertise in recycling carbon-fibers-reinforced composites through a patented steam pyrolysis process while preserving the performance qualities of the carbon fibers. The company is also expanding its current batch unit to a semi-continuous operation. It has a target capacity of recycling 1,000 metric tons of waste carbon fiber composites per year by 2027.

The companies will foster this initiative to promote circular solutions to align with the sustainability goals. The applications developed from recovered carbon fibers will complement the Epoxy unit’s EpoVIVE portfolio of resin grades. Utilizing this partnership, Westlake Epoxy also intends to bring other circularity options for the composites value chain. For Alpha Recyclage Composites, this initiative will help scale the business to make it more profitable.

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote

WLK’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

WLK currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Akzo Nobel N.V. AKZOY, Newmont Corporation NEM and Balchem Corporation BCPC. While AKZOY currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NEM and BCPC carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.66 per share, implying an 18.6% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.18 per share, indicating a 20.1% year-over-year rise.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 32.41%. NEM’s shares have gained 44.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.15 per share, indicating a rise of 31% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing in the rest. Its shares have gained 5.5% in the past year.





