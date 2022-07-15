Westfield Outdoor Recalls Tents

(RTTNews) - Indianapolis, Indiana-based Westfield Outdoor, Inc. has recalled Outfitter and Big Horn tents citing injury risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The tents were sold exclusively at Cabela's and Bass Pro shops.

The recall involves only the Cabela's Ultimate Alaknak Outfitter, the Instinct Outfitter and the Big Horn 6P tents supplied by Westfield Outdoor. About 5,050 units were sold in the United States and about 830 units in Canada.

The recalled tents' sizes range from 10 feet by 10 feet to 13 feet by 27 feet and are sold in green. The tents are designed for the optional use of a wood stove inside. The stove pipe exits the tent through the stove jack ring which provides a seal between the stove pipe and the tent.

The tents were manufactured in China, impoted by Bass Pro, LLC, and were sold at Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops nationwide and online from August 2019 through November 2020 for between $900 and $1,500.

According to the agency, the tent's stove jack ring can deteriorate when exposed to high temperatures from contact with a stove pipe and create smoke inside the tent. This poses a risk of injury from smoke inhalation.

The recall was initiated after Westfield received three reports of the stove jack ring deteriorating due to heat and creating smoke, and one report of smoke inhalation and frostbite related to discontinuing the use of a wood stove while camping.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using a wood stove inside the tents and contact Westfield Outdoor for a free replacement stove jack ring.

