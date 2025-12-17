Western Union Ties Up With Deutsche Post to Broaden Germany Reach

The Western Union Company WU recently entered into a partnership with Deutsche Post to expand its cross-border money transfer services throughout Germany. Starting in the second quarter of 2026, customers will have the convenience of sending and receiving funds to and from abroad at most Deutsche Post partner branches across the country. This move will significantly increase WU’s physical presence in Germany, making it easier for people to access their services.

Deutsche Post, a part of the DHL Group’s Post & Parcel Germany division, runs over 12,600 postal branches and is a key player in Germany’s mail and parcel market. By teaming up with WU, these branches will be able to offer additional financial services that cater to everyday customer needs.

Retail partnerships remain a core pillar of WU’s strategy, even as digital channels keep expanding. Germany has been a significant market for the company since it started operating there in 1991, and it was one of the first places where Western Union introduced its digital wallet. This new agreement adds to its current partnerships with financial institutions and its own network of locations.

The partnership strengthens WU’s position, especially at a time when competition in cross-border payments is intensifying from digital-first fintechs. As the service launches in 2026, it could enhance WU’s footprint in Germany and support consistent cross-border transaction activity over time. The company reported 5% year-over-year growth in cross-border principal in the third quarter of 2025.

While the near-term financial impact might be gradual, the long-term value lies in improved reach, enhanced consumer convenience and a stronger competitive edge in the European remittance landscape.

WU’s Price Performance

Over the past year, WU shares have fallen 10.6% compared with the industry’s decline of 7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

WU’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

WU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

