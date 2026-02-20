Western Union Sees Slight Growth In FY26; Declares Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Western Union Co. (WU) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $1.50 to $1.60 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.75 to $1.85 per share on revenue growth of 5 to 8 percent, with adjusted revenue growth of 6 to 9 percent.

The company noted that the guidance assumes Intermex deal closes in the second quarter.

The Board of Directors also approved the first quarter dividend of $0.235 per common share yesterday, payable March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2026.

In Friday's pre-market trading, WU is trading on the NYSE at $9.39, down $0.05 or 0.53 percent.

