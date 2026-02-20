Markets
WU

Western Union Sees Slight Growth In FY26; Declares Dividend - Update

February 20, 2026 — 07:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Western Union Co. (WU) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $1.50 to $1.60 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.75 to $1.85 per share on revenue growth of 5 to 8 percent, with adjusted revenue growth of 6 to 9 percent.

The company noted that the guidance assumes Intermex deal closes in the second quarter.

The Board of Directors also approved the first quarter dividend of $0.235 per common share yesterday, payable March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2026.

In Friday's pre-market trading, WU is trading on the NYSE at $9.39, down $0.05 or 0.53 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.