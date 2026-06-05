Western Union Expands Digital Payments Reach With Bybit USDPT Tie-Up

The Western Union Company WU has taken a significant step in its digital asset strategy through a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange Bybit, enabling users to access USDPT, a U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoin issued by Anchorage Digital Bank on the Solana blockchain. The integration makes Bybit the first major crypto exchange to join WU’s USDPT network, creating a bridge between traditional money movement services and blockchain-based payment infrastructure.

The collaboration is designed to simplify the conversion of local currencies into USDPT and vice versa, particularly in selected Latin American markets. By combining Bybit’s large crypto user base and fiat liquidity with Western Union’s extensive payout network and compliance capabilities, the companies aim to make cross-border value transfers faster, more accessible and available around the clock.

USDPT is fully backed by reserves and redeemable 1:1 with U.S. dollars. Through the new integration, eligible users in selected Latin American markets can purchase USDPT using supported local currencies on Bybit and convert their holdings back into fiat whenever needed. This creates a new on-ramp and off-ramp channel between traditional financial systems and blockchain networks, allowing funds to move more efficiently while reducing settlement delays and operational friction.

The initiative reflects WU’s broader effort to modernize its infrastructure and participate in the growing stablecoin economy. As financial institutions increasingly explore blockchain-based settlement networks, the company is leveraging its trusted global brand and regulatory expertise to remain relevant in a rapidly evolving payments landscape.

Looking ahead, stablecoins remain a small portion of global transfer volumes today, but adoption is accelerating due to lower transaction costs and faster settlement times. If Western Union successfully scales USDPT across additional corridors and partners, it could strengthen its competitive position against fintech rivals while opening new long-term revenue opportunities tied to blockchain-enabled payments. The initiative also aligns with the company's broader digital-first strategy and its goal of growing revenues by roughly 20% to about $5 billion by 2028, supported by expansion across products, geographies and channels.

WU’s Price Performance

Over the past year, WU shares have declined 18.5% compared with the industry’s fall of 27.3%.



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WU’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

WU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some top-ranked stocks in the business services space are Sezzle Inc. SEZL, Dave Inc. DAVE and Green Dot Corporation GDOT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sezzle’s current-year earnings is pinned at $5.09 per share and has witnessed four upward revisions in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Sezzle beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 17.4%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $592.6 million, implying 31.6% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave’s current-year earnings is pinned at $16.17 per share and has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Dave beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 45.8%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $713.7 million, implying 28.8% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Green Dot’s current-year earnings is pinned at $1.68 per share and has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Green Dot beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $2.2 billion, implying 8.3% year-over-year growth.

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The Western Union Company (WU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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