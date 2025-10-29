Western Midstream (WES) Stock Moves -1.29%: What You Should Know

Western Midstream (WES) closed the most recent trading day at $38.28, moving -1.29% from the previous trading session. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas transportation and storage company had lost 1.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.83%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Western Midstream in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 4, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.87, marking a 17.57% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $943.43 million, indicating a 6.8% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $3.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of -14.18% and +7.1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Western Midstream. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.37% increase. Western Midstream is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Western Midstream is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.28, which means Western Midstream is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

