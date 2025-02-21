Western Midstream (WES) Stock Moves -1.2%: What You Should Know

Western Midstream (WES) ended the recent trading session at $41.13, demonstrating a -1.2% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%.

Shares of the oil and gas transportation and storage company have depreciated by 1.89% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.7% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Western Midstream in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 26, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.84, showcasing a 13.51% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $906.72 million, reflecting a 5.65% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Western Midstream. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% lower within the past month. Right now, Western Midstream possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Western Midstream currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.01. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.86 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that WES currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.01 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, placing it within the bottom 13% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

