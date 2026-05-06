Western Midstream (WES) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Western Midstream (WES) reported revenue of $1.12 billion, up 22.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +13.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $994.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74, the EPS surprise was +15.18%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Throughput Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest for Natural Gas Assets per day : 184 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 181.05 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 184 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 181.05 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Total throughput : 5393 millions of cubic feet per day versus 5330.22 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 5393 millions of cubic feet per day versus 5330.22 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average. Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets per day : 5209 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 5149.18 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 5209 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 5149.18 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Equity Investment : 464 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 526.57 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 464 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 526.57 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Delaware Basin : 2035 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 2019.29 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2035 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 2019.29 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput for produced-water assets per day - Delaware Basin : 2848 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2836.23 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 2848 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2836.23 millions of barrels of oil per day. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Equity investments : 464 millions of cubic feet per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 526.57 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 464 millions of cubic feet per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 526.57 millions of cubic feet per day. Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Delaware Basin : 272 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 261.64 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 272 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 261.64 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - DJ Basin : 97 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 95.55 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 97 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 95.55 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Equity investments : 102 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 99.41 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 102 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 99.41 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Other : 35 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 36.16 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 35 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 36.16 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - DJ Basin: 1520 millions of cubic feet per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1465.81 millions of cubic feet per day.

Here is how Western Midstream performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Western Midstream here>>>

Shares of Western Midstream have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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