Western Metallica Boosts Peru Copper Project Funding

Western Metallica Resources Corp. (TSE:WMS) has released an update.

Western Metallica Resources Corp. has successfully closed a private placement, raising $325,000 to support exploration efforts at its Caña Brava Copper Project in Northern Peru. The funds will facilitate drilling and further exploration at the Luz Maria and Caña Brava 1 porphyry prospects, enhancing the potential for future scalability in this promising region. This move marks a strategic step towards capitalizing on the under-explored copper-rich metallogenic belt in Peru.

For further insights into TSE:WMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.