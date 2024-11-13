News & Insights

Stocks

Western Metallica Boosts Peru Copper Project Funding

November 13, 2024 — 06:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Western Metallica Resources Corp. (TSE:WMS) has released an update.

Western Metallica Resources Corp. has successfully closed a private placement, raising $325,000 to support exploration efforts at its Caña Brava Copper Project in Northern Peru. The funds will facilitate drilling and further exploration at the Luz Maria and Caña Brava 1 porphyry prospects, enhancing the potential for future scalability in this promising region. This move marks a strategic step towards capitalizing on the under-explored copper-rich metallogenic belt in Peru.

For further insights into TSE:WMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.