Western Gold Resources Plans New Share Issue

May 28, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

Western Gold Resources Ltd. (AU:WGR) has released an update.

Western Gold Resources Ltd. has announced a new securities issue, proposing to release a maximum of 16,667,667 ordinary shares under the ASX code WGR, with an expected issue date of June 11, 2024. This significant move aims to attract investors looking to capitalize on the company’s growth potential within the financial markets.

