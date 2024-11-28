News & Insights

Western Gold Resources Highlights Promising Gold Duke Project

November 28, 2024 — 11:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Western Gold Resources Ltd. (AU:WGR) has released an update.

Western Gold Resources Ltd., an Australian listed resources company, recently shared important updates about their Gold Duke Project, highlighting a significant 617% internal rate of return as per their latest scoping study. This exciting development underscores the company’s potential growth and investment appeal, making it a noteworthy point of interest for those tracking stock market opportunities.

