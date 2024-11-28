Western Gold Resources Highlights Promising Gold Duke Project

Western Gold Resources Ltd. (AU:WGR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Western Gold Resources Ltd., an Australian listed resources company, recently shared important updates about their Gold Duke Project, highlighting a significant 617% internal rate of return as per their latest scoping study. This exciting development underscores the company’s potential growth and investment appeal, making it a noteworthy point of interest for those tracking stock market opportunities.
For further insights into AU:WGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.