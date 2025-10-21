Western Energy Services Corp Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Western Energy Services Corp (WSV.V) announced Loss for its third quarter of -C$2.24 million

The company's earnings came in at -C$2.24 million, or -C$0.07 per share. This compares with -C$1.19 million, or -C$0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.2% to C$50.04 million from C$58.34 million last year.

Western Energy Services Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -C$2.24 Mln. vs. -C$1.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: -C$0.07 vs. -C$0.04 last year. -Revenue: C$50.04 Mln vs. C$58.34 Mln last year.

