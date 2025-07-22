Western Energy Services Corp Q2 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Western Energy Services Corp (WRG.TO) released Loss for second quarter of -$4.58 million

The company's earnings totaled -$4.58 million, or -$0.14 per share. This compares with -$5.13 million, or -$0.15 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.0% to $40.00 million from $43.03 million last year.

Western Energy Services Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$4.58 Mln. vs. -$5.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.14 vs. -$0.15 last year. -Revenue: $40.00 Mln vs. $43.03 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.