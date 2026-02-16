Is Western Digital's $4B Buyback Plan a Smart Move or a Risk?

Western Digital Corporation WDC has expanded its buyback authorization by an additional $4 billion, underpinned by strong business momentum and cash generation. The company already has an active capital return program and $484 million remaining in its existing buyback plan. The question for investors is whether this aggressive buyback is a disciplined deployment of capital or a risky bet in a cyclical industry.

At present, WDC is firing on all cylinders, driven by the booming AI-driven data storage cycle. For the fiscal second quarter, Western Digital generated $3.02 billion in revenues, up 7% sequentially and 25% year over year, driven primarily by strong data center demand and increased adoption of high-capacity hard disk drives. Non-GAAP earnings of $2.13 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 and expanded 78% year over year.

Gross margin expanded to 46.1%, improving 770 basis points from a year ago, driven by a favorable mix shift toward higher-capacity nearline drives and cost control. Non-GAAP operating income totaled $1.02 billion, up 72% year over year, with margins expanding more than 930 bps to 33.8%.

As AI and cloud adoption accelerate, demand for higher-density storage continues to rise. Western Digital is meeting this demand through close collaboration with hyperscale customers, delivering reliable, high-capacity drives at scale with strong performance and total cost of ownership. The company is advancing areal density gains, accelerating its HAMR and ePMR roadmaps, and driving adoption of higher-capacity and UltraSMR drives.

Western Digital Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Western Digital Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Western Digital Corporation Quote

During the quarter, it shipped more than 3.5 million latest-generation ePMR drives, supporting up to 26TB CMR and 32TB UltraSMR capacities, underscoring strong customer adoption. It shipped a total of 215 exabytes to customers, marking a 22% year-over-year increase.

Robust cash flows further strengthen the case. Free cash flow reached $653 million in the quarter. This allowed management to return more than 100% of its free cash flow to shareholders through a combination of share repurchases and dividends. WDC repurchased approximately 3.8 million shares for $615 million and paid $48 million in dividends. Since launching the capital return program in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the company has returned a total of $1.4 billion to its shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

However, storage remains a cyclical industry. Pricing and demand shifts can be sharp and the company still carries $4.7 billion in long-term debt (including the current portion) . At present, AI-driven data growth appears to be a long-term structural opportunity that can support both top-line growth and shareholder value creation while continuing to invest in HAMR and other technologies.

While the repurchases appear well-timed, the long-term payoff depends on management’s ability to fully capitalize on the AI-driven cycle without expanded capital allocation undermining innovation and market capture.

Capital Allocation Strategy for Rivals

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX resumed share repurchases after a hiatus, marking a notable shift in capital allocation.

For the fiscal second quarter 2026, Seagate reported $723 million in cash flow from operations and $607 million in free cash flow. In the December quarter, Seagate returned $154 million to its shareholders via dividends and retired about $500 million of exchangeable senior notes due 2028, reducing potential dilution and preserving cash flexibility for future share repurchases. Seagate expects free cash flow to increase further in the March quarter, driven by strong demand, operational efficiency and disciplined capital spending, supporting sustainable long-term cash generation.

Pure Storage PSTG, an all-flash storage systems provider, is emphasizing shareholder returns, supported by improving operating performance and stronger cash flow visibility. In December 2025, the company announced its “largest-ever share repurchase authorization” of $400 million, suggesting growing confidence in business momentum and balance sheet strength.

In the fiscal third quarter, Pure Storage returned $53 million to its shareholders by repurchasing 0.6 million shares. The latest authorization is in addition to the $20 million remaining under its previous buyback plan of $250 million. Management has emphasized disciplined capital allocation while investing in innovation. Pure Storage continues to invest heavily as new opportunities emerge in AI, while Evergreen//One and modern virtualization products (Cloud Block Store and Portworx) witness solid momentum.

WDC Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

In the past month, shares have gained 27.1% compared with Zacks Computer-Storage Devices industry’s increase of 25%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of forward price/earnings, WDC’s shares are trading at 21.83X, up from the industry’s 19.32X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WDC’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised up 17.4% to $8.96 over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Western Digital sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.