Western Digital (WDC) Price Target Increased by 31.02% to 483.72

The average one-year price target for Western Digital (NasdaqGS:WDC) has been revised to $483.72 / share. This is an increase of 31.02% from the prior estimate of $369.20 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $92.92 to a high of $693.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.10% from the latest reported closing price of $494.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Digital. This is an decrease of 319 owner(s) or 18.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDC is 0.27%, an increase of 2.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 388,373K shares. The put/call ratio of WDC is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 22,035K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,512K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,296K shares , representing an increase of 18.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 80.19% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 17,173K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 12,045K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,361K shares , representing a decrease of 85.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 17.14% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,880K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,064K shares , representing an increase of 91.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 1,659.42% over the last quarter.

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