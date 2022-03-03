Western Digital (WDC) Loses 7 EB of Flash Output, Cuts Q3 View

Western Digital WDC recently provided an update on the production status of its joint venture (JV) flash memory manufacturing facilities in Japan.



On Feb 9, 2022, Western Digital had disclosed that on account of contamination of certain material used in its manufacturing processes, production operations at both its Yokkaichi and Kitakami JV, and flash fabrication facilities had been hampered. The company had estimated a reduction of its flash availability of at least 6.5 exabytes (EB) due to this unforeseen event. The company was working closely with Kioxia, its JV partner, to implement necessary measures that will help the plants return to normal operational status as quickly as possible.



In the latest update issued by the company on Mar 2, it revealed that production operations at its Yokkaichi and Kitakami JV flash fabrication facilities had been restored to normal levels in late February. However, the company’s flash availability will be trimmed by approximately 7 EB, occurring primarily in its third and fourth fiscal quarters, as the facilities struggle to spring back to full production level.



Amid this dull scenario, Western Digital also slashed its third-quarter fiscal 2022 guidance.

The company now expects non-GAAP revenues between $4.20 billion and $4.40 billion, lower than the previous guidance of $4.45-$4.65 billion.



GAAP gross margin is forecast in the range of 24-26%, below the previous range of 30-32%. However, the company maintained its non-GAAP gross margin projection at the range of 30-32%.



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are anticipated in the range of $1.30-$1.60, lower than the previous forecast of $1.50-$1.80. Diluted shares outstanding are forecast to be 316 million, below the previous outlook of 318 million shares.

A Leading Storage Device Stock

Western Digital is witnessing robust demand from cloud customers and recovering enterprise and video and image application markets. Strong demand for 18-terabyte (TB) and 20TB energy-assisted drives and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs) is expected to drive Western Digital’s top line. Demand for the WD Black product line is also rising due to gamers’ preference for more customized solutions. Further, encouraging PC shipment trends led by surging demand for notebooks are likely to support the company’s hard disk drive (HDD) business.



Recently, Western Digital launched its WD Red Pro 20TB for $499.99. This WD Red Pro is one of the most spacious HDDs currently on the market and has transfer speeds of up to 268 megabyte per second.



In the last reported quarter, the company witnessed stellar results, wherein both the bottom and the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company posted second-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $2.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8%. The bottom line increased 233% year over year. Revenues of $4.833 billion beat the consensus metric by 0.6% and increased 23% year over year.



Shares of WDC have dropped 18.4 in the past year against the industry’s rise of 0.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

WDC carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold) currently.



