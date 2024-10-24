Western Digital Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Western Digital. Our analysis of options history for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 16% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $68,100, and 10 were calls, valued at $1,570,749.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $67.0 to $82.5 for Western Digital over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Western Digital's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Western Digital's significant trades, within a strike price range of $67.0 to $82.5, over the past month.

Western Digital 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $4.9 $4.7 $4.8 $67.50 $960.0K 732 2.0K WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.5 $4.25 $4.5 $70.00 $198.0K 2.0K 460 WDC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $4.25 $4.2 $4.25 $82.50 $75.6K 132 91 WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $1.66 $1.47 $1.47 $69.00 $73.0K 975 518 WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.85 $3.8 $3.8 $70.00 $57.0K 4.9K 174

About Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of data storage solutions, spanning both hard disk drives and solid-state drives. In the HDD market it forms a practical duopoly with Seagate, and it is the largest global producer of NAND flash chips for SSDs in a joint venture with competitor Kioxia.

In light of the recent options history for Western Digital, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Western Digital's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,362,200, the WDC's price is up by 0.47%, now at $66.92. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. What The Experts Say On Western Digital

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $92.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $92.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Western Digital, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.