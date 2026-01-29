Markets
Western Digital Corp Reveals Climb In Q2 Profit

January 29, 2026 — 04:31 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Western Digital Corp (WDC) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.842 billion, or $4.73 per share. This compares with $594 million, or $1.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of $807 million or $2.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.2% to $3.017 billion from $2.409 billion last year.

Western Digital Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.842 Bln. vs. $594 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.73 vs. $1.27 last year. -Revenue: $3.017 Bln vs. $2.409 Bln last year.

