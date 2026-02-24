Western Digital (BIT:1WDC) Price Target Increased by 17.45% to 276.27

The average one-year price target for Western Digital (BIT:1WDC) has been revised to €276.27 / share. This is an increase of 17.45% from the prior estimate of €235.22 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €79.64 to a high of €395.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.95% from the latest reported closing price of €240.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,661 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Digital. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1WDC is 0.25%, an increase of 3.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.00% to 362,580K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,296K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,020K shares , representing an increase of 15.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WDC by 78.83% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,045K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,361K shares , representing a decrease of 85.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WDC by 21.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,229K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,001K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WDC by 44.15% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,903K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,664K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WDC by 44.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,282K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,415K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WDC by 27.00% over the last quarter.

