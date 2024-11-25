West Wits Mining Gains Shareholder Backing in 2024 AGM

West Wits Mining Limited (AU:WWI) has released an update.

West Wits Mining Limited announced that all resolutions, including the key Resolution 1, were approved by shareholders during their 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting strong investor support. The re-election of Chairman Michael Quinert and the approval of a 10% placement facility further solidify the company’s strategic direction.

