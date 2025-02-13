West Pharmaceutical Services Introduces 2025 Guidance

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) said, for full-year 2025, the company expects: adjusted EPS to be in a range of $6.00 to $6.20; and net sales to be in a range of $2.875 billion to $2.905 billion. Organic net sales growth is expected to be approximately 2% to 3%. Analysts on average expect the company to report profit per share of $7.43. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter reported EPS was $1.78, declined 2.7% from a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $1.82, declined 0.5%. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share. Net sales were $748.8 million, increased 2.3%. Organic net sales grew 3.3%.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services are down 11% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

