West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $138.8 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $89.8 million, or $1.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $154.3 million or $2.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.0% to $844.9 million from $698.0 million last year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $138.8 Mln. vs. $89.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.92 vs. $1.23 last year. -Revenue: $844.9 Mln vs. $698.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 830 M To $ 850 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.40 To $ 8.75 Full year revenue guidance: $ 3.295 B To $ 3.350 B

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