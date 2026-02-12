West Pharmaceutical Q4 Earnings Rise; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST), on Thursday, reported its higher net income in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year and issued an outlook for the full year 2026.

For the fourth quarter, net income increased to $132.1 million from $130.1 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $1.82 versus $1.78 last year.

Adjusted net income surged to $147.8 million from $133.1 in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.04 versus $1.82 last year.

On average, 13 analysts had expected the company to report $1.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating profit decreased to $156.6 million from $159.6 million in the prior year.

Adjusted operating profit jumped to $172 million from $162.8 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $805 million from 748.8 million in the previous year.

Further, the company expected earnings per share to be in the range of $7.79 to $8.14 for the full year 2026.

Adjusted earnings per share for the full year 2026 is anticipated to be in the range of $7.85 to $8.20.

In the pre-market trading, West Pharmaceutical is 5.62% higher at $260 on the New York Stock Exchange.

