West Fraser Timber To Record Impairment Of Its Lumber Segment Goodwill In Q4

(RTTNews) - West Fraser Timber Co. (WFG, WFG.TO) said, in fourth quarter, 2025, the company expects to record an approximately $409 million non-cash impairment of goodwill as a result of the protracted downcycle that has caused management to recalibrate certain assumptions used in its annual goodwill impairment test. The company noted that the impairment represents the entire amount of goodwill associated with the its U.S. lumber operations.

For 2026, the company expects: SPF shipments to be 2.4 to 2.7 billion board feet; SYP shipments to be 2.4 to 2.7 billion board feet; and capital expenditures to be $300 to $350 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.