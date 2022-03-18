West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) closed the most recent trading day at $98.92, moving +1.65% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.17% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $7.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.64%.

WFG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.94 per share and revenue of $7.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -33.63% and -28.43%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.9, so we one might conclude that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

