West Coast Cities Where the Upper Class Is Getting Richer

April 22, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

Half of the top 50 cities where the upper class is getting richer are based out of the West Coast, according to key findings uncovered by GOBankingRates. Given that states like California and Washington have long held strong reputations for their thriving tech hubs, it’s not too surprising to hear wealthy Americans continue to get richer out West.

Keep reading to find the 25 West Coast cities where the upper class are getting richer.

Dublin Hills Regional Park, Alameda County, California, USA.

Dublin, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 23.2%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 34.2%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $52,301
  • Household median income (2023): $205,046
  • Household median income (2020): $152,745

Valley Homes panoramic view in Belmont, San Mateo County, California.

Belmont, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 24.4%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 29.7%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $47,563
  • Household median income (2023): $207,609
  • Household median income (2020): $160,046

An aerial view of the lakefront residential community on Mercer Island, Washington State, nestled between the downtown districts of Bellevue and Seattle.

Mercer Island, Washington

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 21.4%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 34.5%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $51,853
  • Household median income (2023): $202,359
  • Household median income (2020): $150,506
July 30, 2018 Los Gatos / CA / USA - Shopping street in downtown Los Gatos, south San Francisco bay area.

Los Gatos, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 21.6%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 33%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $51,621
  • Household median income (2023): $207,891
  • Household median income (2020): $156,270
Burlingame,California,USA - December 10, 2017 : View of the Main Street of Burlingame - Image.

Burlingame, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 26.6%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 22%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $30,488
  • Household median income (2023): $168,832
  • Household median income (2020): $138,344

Washington-welcome-iStock-1021333836

Mill Creek East, Washington

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 23.3%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 28.9%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $41,159
  • Household median income (2023): $183,466
  • Household median income (2020): $142,307
Danville, California, United States - July 22, 2019: Aerial view of playground at Osage Station Park in Danville, California, July 22, 2019.

Danville, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 19.4%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 33%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $55,379
  • Household median income (2023): $223,206
  • Household median income (2020): $167,827
Redmond WA - City views - Image.

Redmond, Washington

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 24.4%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 22.1%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $29,329
  • Household median income (2023): $162,099
  • Household median income (2020): $132,770

Activity and Family Aquatic Center in Newark California

Newark, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20.8%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 29.2%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $37,290
  • Household median income (2023): $164,909
  • Household median income (2020): $127,619
Dusk over Don Burnett Bicycle-Pedestrian Bridge (aka Mary Avenue Bicycle Footbridge).

Cupertino, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20.5%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26.4%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $48,282
  • Household median income (2023): $231,139
  • Household median income (2020): $182,857
May 11, 2018 Santa Clara / CA / USA - Sunset view of the street and surrounding buildings near Levi's Stadium in south San Francisco bay area - Image.

Santa Clara, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20.2%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26.9%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $36,800
  • Household median income (2023): $173,670
  • Household median income (2020): $136,870

Aerial: Sandhill Road, home of the venture capital firms, in Menlo Park, Silicon Valley.

Menlo Park, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20.8%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 23.3%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $39,021
  • Household median income (2023): $206,588
  • Household median income (2020): $167,567
February 16, 2019 Mountain View / CA / USA - New residential buildings in south San Francisco bay area.

Mountain View, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 19.4%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 24.8%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $35,801
  • Household median income (2023): $179,917
  • Household median income (2020): $144,116
Aerial photo of the Manhattan Beach California pier.

Manhattan Beach, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18.3%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $39,978 
  • Household median income (2023): $193,904
  • Household median income (2020): $153,926

The houses in the forest.

Sammamish, Washington

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 25.2%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $45,809
  • Household median income (2023): $227,273
  • Household median income (2020): $181,464
Palo Alto is a charter city located in the northwestern corner of Santa Clara County, California, United States, in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Palo Alto, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 17.3%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26.7%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $46,405
  • Household median income (2023): $220,408
  • Household median income (2020): $174,003
San Carlos, California, USA - May 05, 2019: A pond in Filoli estate garden on sunny day with blue sky - Image.

San Carlos, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 19%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 23%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $43,594
  • Household median income (2023): $233,333
  • Household median income (2020): $189,739

Milpitas, Calif.

Milpitas, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 15.5%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 29.1%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $39,822
  • Household median income (2023): $176,822
  • Household median income (2020): $137,000
Aerial view of a residential neighborhood on a sunny day, Fremont, east San Francisco bay area, California.

Fremont, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 17.6%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 23.9%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $33,976
  • Household median income (2023): $176,350
  • Household median income (2020): $142,374
Bethany, Oregon

Bethany, Oregon

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18.1%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 21.3%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $28,898
  • Household median income (2023): $164,315
  • Household median income (2020): $135,417

Scenic Peters Canyon Park, Tustin California - Image.

North Tustin, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 16.1%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 25%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $36,619
  • Household median income (2023): $186,250
  • Household median income (2020): $149,631
Panoramic view of award winning houses on lagoon, Oracle world headquarters in cylindrical shape buildings, Fog on Belmont hills to name a few.

Foster City, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18.4%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 18.6%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $30,311
  • Household median income (2023): $193,633
  • Household median income (2020): $163,322
Row boats at the lake of Roundhouse Market & Conference Center.

San Ramon, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 17.5%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 17.9%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $30,013
  • Household median income (2023): $197,358
  • Household median income (2020): $167,345

City of Pleasanton lights during rush hour.

Pleasanton, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18.3%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 15.9%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $25,517
  • Household median income (2023): $186,206
  • Household median income (2020): $160,689
Nature: Mountains, valley and reservoir stock photo

Lafayette, California

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 17.1%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 18.2%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $34,253
  • Household median income (2023): $222,393
  • Household median income (2020): $188,140

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first took the 71 cities with the highest mean household income and with a minimum of 8,000 total households and at least $162,000 in household median income as sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. With these cities selected, GOBankingRates then found (1) 2020 median household income, (2) 2023 median household income, (3) three-year percent change in median household income, (4) 2020 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+, (5) 2023 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+, (6) three-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+. Factors (3) and (6) were then scored and combined. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 7, 2025.

