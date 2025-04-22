West Coast Cities Where the Upper Class Is Getting Richer

Half of the top 50 cities where the upper class is getting richer are based out of the West Coast, according to key findings uncovered by GOBankingRates. Given that states like California and Washington have long held strong reputations for their thriving tech hubs, it’s not too surprising to hear wealthy Americans continue to get richer out West.

Keep reading to find the 25 West Coast cities where the upper class are getting richer.

Dublin, California

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 23.2%

23.2% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 34.2%

34.2% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $52,301

$52,301 Household median income (2023): $205,046

$205,046 Household median income (2020): $152,745

Belmont, California

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 24.4%

24.4% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 29.7%

29.7% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $47,563

$47,563 Household median income (2023): $207,609

$207,609 Household median income (2020): $160,046

Mercer Island, Washington

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 21.4%

21.4% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 34.5%

34.5% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $51,853

$51,853 Household median income (2023): $202,359

$202,359 Household median income (2020): $150,506

Los Gatos, California

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 21.6%

21.6% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 33%

33% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $51,621

$51,621 Household median income (2023): $207,891

$207,891 Household median income (2020): $156,270

Burlingame, California

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 26.6%

26.6% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 22%

22% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $30,488

$30,488 Household median income (2023): $168,832

$168,832 Household median income (2020): $138,344

Mill Creek East, Washington

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 23.3%

23.3% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 28.9%

28.9% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $41,159

$41,159 Household median income (2023): $183,466

$183,466 Household median income (2020): $142,307

Danville, California

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 19.4%

19.4% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 33%

33% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $55,379

$55,379 Household median income (2023): $223,206

$223,206 Household median income (2020): $167,827

Redmond, Washington

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 24.4%

24.4% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 22.1%

22.1% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $29,329

$29,329 Household median income (2023): $162,099

$162,099 Household median income (2020): $132,770

Newark, California

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20.8%

20.8% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 29.2%

29.2% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $37,290

$37,290 Household median income (2023): $164,909

$164,909 Household median income (2020): $127,619

Cupertino, California

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20.5%

20.5% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26.4%

26.4% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $48,282

$48,282 Household median income (2023): $231,139

$231,139 Household median income (2020): $182,857

Santa Clara, California

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20.2%

20.2% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26.9%

26.9% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $36,800

$36,800 Household median income (2023): $173,670

$173,670 Household median income (2020): $136,870

Menlo Park, California

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20.8%

20.8% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 23.3%

23.3% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $39,021

$39,021 Household median income (2023): $206,588

$206,588 Household median income (2020): $167,567

Mountain View, California

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 19.4%

19.4% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 24.8%

24.8% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $35,801

$35,801 Household median income (2023): $179,917

$179,917 Household median income (2020): $144,116

Manhattan Beach, California

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18.3%

18.3% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26%

26% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $39,978

$39,978 Household median income (2023): $193,904

$193,904 Household median income (2020): $153,926

Sammamish, Washington

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18%

18% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 25.2%

25.2% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $45,809

$45,809 Household median income (2023): $227,273

$227,273 Household median income (2020): $181,464

Palo Alto, California

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 17.3%

17.3% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26.7%

26.7% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $46,405

$46,405 Household median income (2023): $220,408

$220,408 Household median income (2020): $174,003

San Carlos, California

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 19%

19% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 23%

23% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $43,594

$43,594 Household median income (2023): $233,333

$233,333 Household median income (2020): $189,739

Milpitas, California

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 15.5%

15.5% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 29.1%

29.1% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $39,822

$39,822 Household median income (2023): $176,822

$176,822 Household median income (2020): $137,000

Fremont, California

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 17.6%

17.6% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 23.9%

23.9% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $33,976

$33,976 Household median income (2023): $176,350

$176,350 Household median income (2020): $142,374

Bethany, Oregon

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18.1%

18.1% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 21.3%

21.3% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $28,898

$28,898 Household median income (2023): $164,315

$164,315 Household median income (2020): $135,417

North Tustin, California

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 16.1%

16.1% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 25%

25% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $36,619

$36,619 Household median income (2023): $186,250

$186,250 Household median income (2020): $149,631

Foster City, California

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18.4%

18.4% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 18.6%

18.6% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $30,311

$30,311 Household median income (2023): $193,633

$193,633 Household median income (2020): $163,322

San Ramon, California

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 17.5%

17.5% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 17.9%

17.9% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $30,013

$30,013 Household median income (2023): $197,358

$197,358 Household median income (2020): $167,345

Pleasanton, California

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18.3%

18.3% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 15.9%

15.9% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $25,517

$25,517 Household median income (2023): $186,206

$186,206 Household median income (2020): $160,689

Lafayette, California

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 17.1%

17.1% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 18.2%

18.2% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $34,253

$34,253 Household median income (2023): $222,393

$222,393 Household median income (2020): $188,140

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first took the 71 cities with the highest mean household income and with a minimum of 8,000 total households and at least $162,000 in household median income as sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. With these cities selected, GOBankingRates then found (1) 2020 median household income, (2) 2023 median household income, (3) three-year percent change in median household income, (4) 2020 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+, (5) 2023 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+, (6) three-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+. Factors (3) and (6) were then scored and combined. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 7, 2025.

