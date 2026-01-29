West Bancorporation Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $7.42 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $7.09 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to $49.20 million from $49.31 million last year.

West Bancorporation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.42 Mln. vs. $7.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $49.20 Mln vs. $49.31 Mln last year.

