West Bancorporation Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $10.57 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $7.84 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.9% to $24.39 million from $20.86 million last year.

West Bancorporation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.57 Mln. vs. $7.84 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $24.39 Mln vs. $20.86 Mln last year.

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