West African Resources Ltd Lists New Securities on ASX

November 25, 2024 — 04:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

West African Resources Ltd (AU:WAF) has released an update.

West African Resources Ltd has announced the quotation of 50,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant move for investors tracking this resource company. This development follows the exercise of options or conversion of convertible securities, potentially influencing the company’s market dynamics.

