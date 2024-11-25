West African Resources Ltd Lists New Securities on ASX

West African Resources Ltd (AU:WAF) has released an update.

West African Resources Ltd has announced the quotation of 50,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant move for investors tracking this resource company. This development follows the exercise of options or conversion of convertible securities, potentially influencing the company’s market dynamics.

