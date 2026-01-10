WESPAC Advisors Increased Its Position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure. Is the Index Fund a Buy?

Key Points

WESPAC Advisors acquired 32,351 shares; estimated trade size was $4.96 million based on quarterly average price.

WESPAC Advisors' quarter-end position value rose by $4.99 million, reflecting both new shares and price fluctuation.

The transaction represented roughly 1% of 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade holding was 52,588 shares valued at $8.05 million.

The GRID stake now accounts for 1.62% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated January 7, 2026, WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC increased its position in the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) by 32,351 shares. The estimated value of this buy was $4.96 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted close for the quarter.

The fund's quarter-end GRID position value increased by $4.99 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and price movement.

What else to know

The buy means GRID now comprises 1.62% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM.

The top holdings after the filing for WESPAC Advisors SoCal are:

NASDAQ: SMH: $25.39 million (5.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ: GOOGL: $23.25 million (4.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AVGO: $21.97 million (4.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AAPL: $19.55 million (3.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MSFT: $18.57 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of January 6, 2026, shares were priced at $157.42, up 30.1% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 14.7 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $5.26 billion Price (as of market close January 6, 2026) $157.42 Dividend yield 0.98% 1-year total return 30.10%

ETF snapshot

The First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure fund's investment strategy focuses on tracking the NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index, allocating at least 90% of assets to equities and depositary receipts in the smart grid sector.

Underlying holdings emphasize companies engaged in electric grid infrastructure, energy storage, smart meters, and enabling software, resulting in a concentrated, non-diversified portfolio.

The fund operates as an ETF structure, providing investors with liquidity and transparency. The expense ratio is 0.56%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund offers targeted exposure to companies driving innovation in electric grid modernization and smart energy management. The fund's strategy leverages a rules-based index to capture growth in the smart grid infrastructure space, appealing to investors seeking thematic access to energy transition trends.

With a one-year price change of 30.10% and a modest dividend yield, GRID provides a blend of capital appreciation potential and income for institutional portfolios.

What this transaction means for investors

WESPAC Advisors SoCal's purchase of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund is noteworthy for a few reasons. It added to its existing position, and the buy was substantial, more than doubling the number of shares from the third quarter's 20,237 shares to 52,588 shares in Q4.

The move suggests AC Advisors SoCal has a bullish outlook towards the fund. This makes sense given the rise of artificial intelligence.

AI systems require massive computational capabilities in order to execute tasks with accuracy and speed. This has led to tremendous growth in data centers, where AI is housed, and in turn, these locations necessitate the use of enormous amounts of electricity to operate.

The rising electricity demand also adds to a trend towards increasing the use of clean energy. As a result, this combination makes the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund a compelling investment. It's no wonder WESPAC Advisors SoCal doubled down on its holdings.

Glossary

13F reportable assets under management (AUM): The portion of a fund's assets required to be disclosed in quarterly SEC filings.

Quarter-end position value: The total market value of a holding at the end of a financial quarter.

Smart grid: An advanced electricity network using digital technology to monitor, manage, and improve grid efficiency and reliability.

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend income divided by the share price, expressed as a percentage.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Non-diversified portfolio: A fund that invests in a limited number of securities or sectors, increasing potential risk and reward.

Rules-based index: An index constructed using a fixed set of rules, not active management or discretionary selection.

Thematic access: Investing in assets grouped by a specific trend or theme, such as clean energy or technology.

Depositary receipts: Financial instruments representing shares in foreign companies, allowing them to be traded on local exchanges.

