Wesfarmers (WFAFF) Price Target Increased by 22.28% to 55.09

The average one-year price target for Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF) has been revised to $55.09 / share. This is an increase of 22.28% from the prior estimate of $45.05 dated March 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $41.45 to a high of $67.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.58% from the latest reported closing price of $45.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wesfarmers. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFAFF is 0.37%, an increase of 0.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.68% to 90,953K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,319K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,093K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFAFF by 2.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,161K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,959K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFAFF by 10.89% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,438K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,278K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFAFF by 5.46% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,860K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,842K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFAFF by 5.45% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 3,711K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,587K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFAFF by 7.19% over the last quarter.

