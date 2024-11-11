News & Insights

Wesfarmers Limited Lists New Shares on ASX

November 11, 2024 — 11:38 pm EST

Wesfarmers Limited (AU:WES) has released an update.

Wesfarmers Limited has announced the quotation of 127,749 new fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as part of an employee incentive scheme. This move could potentially increase investor interest and market activity surrounding Wesfarmers’ stock. Investors might want to keep an eye on how this impacts the company’s market performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

