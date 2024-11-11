Wesfarmers Limited Lists New Shares on ASX

Wesfarmers Limited (AU:WES) has released an update.

Wesfarmers Limited has announced the quotation of 127,749 new fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as part of an employee incentive scheme. This move could potentially increase investor interest and market activity surrounding Wesfarmers’ stock. Investors might want to keep an eye on how this impacts the company’s market performance.

