Markets

Wesdome Names Philip Yee As CFO

September 25, 2025 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO), on Thursday, announced that it has appointed Philip Yee as Chief Financial Officer effective from September 29.

Raj Gill will continue as interim CFO until Yee assumes the role, after which Gill will return to the position as senior vice president of corporate development and investor relations.

Philip Yee has previously served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Eldorado Gold Corp. Yee will be resigning as the Company's audit chair effective September 28.

The company said it is conducting a search for a qualified candidate to ensure continued adherence to Wesdome's standards of operational excellence and financial discipline.

On Wednesday, Wesdome Gold Mines closed trading 3.68% lesser at CAD 19.92 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.