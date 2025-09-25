Wesdome Names Philip Yee As CFO

(RTTNews) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO), on Thursday, announced that it has appointed Philip Yee as Chief Financial Officer effective from September 29.

Raj Gill will continue as interim CFO until Yee assumes the role, after which Gill will return to the position as senior vice president of corporate development and investor relations.

Philip Yee has previously served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Eldorado Gold Corp. Yee will be resigning as the Company's audit chair effective September 28.

The company said it is conducting a search for a qualified candidate to ensure continued adherence to Wesdome's standards of operational excellence and financial discipline.

On Wednesday, Wesdome Gold Mines closed trading 3.68% lesser at CAD 19.92 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

