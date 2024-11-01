Wesco International Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Wesco International ( (WCC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Wesco International presented to its investors.

Wesco International, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, specializes in business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions, serving a wide array of sectors including electrical and electronic, communications and security, and utility and broadband solutions.

The third quarter of 2024 saw Wesco International report a decrease in net sales by 2.7% year-over-year, primarily due to the divestiture of their Integrated Supply division, with organic sales showing a slight decline of 0.6% compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company experienced operational cash flow improvements and maintained a stable financial leverage.

Key financial highlights included an operating profit of $336 million, a gross margin increase to 22.1%, and a flat adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.3%. The company generated $302 million in operating cash flow for the quarter and $825 million year-to-date, demonstrating significant free cash flow generation and effective working capital management.

Wesco’s management remains confident about future growth, reaffirming their full-year outlook for 2024. They expect continued momentum in their Communications and Security Solutions segment and are optimistic about opportunities in the data center space and electrical and industrial markets, despite mixed end-market conditions.

Looking forward, Wesco is strategically positioned to leverage its leadership in supply chain solutions and its robust pipeline of strategic acquisitions to enhance service offerings and maintain competitiveness in a challenging macro-economic environment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.