WESCO International Appoints Indraneel Dev As CFO

February 10, 2026 — 06:27 am EST

(RTTNews) - WESCO International, Inc. (WCC), a Fortune 500 supply chain solutions company, on Tuesday, said it has appointed Indraneel Dev as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Dave Schulz will retire in May 2026.

Dev will join WESCO in February 2026 to ensure a smooth transition.

Dev most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at Congruex LLC.

Schulz has served as WESCO's Chief Financial Officer for the past 10 years.

In the pre-market trading, WESCO International is 5.88% lesser at $284 on the New York Stock Exchange.

