Wesbanco Inc. Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Wesbanco Inc. (WSBC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $78.16 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $47.09 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wesbanco Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $80.91 million or $0.84 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 58.9% to $339.44 million from $213.58 million last year.

