Werner Enterprises Posts Q3 Loss

(RTTNews) - Werner Enterprises (WERN) on Thursday reported a third-quarter net loss of $20.6 million or $0.34 per share, compared to net income of $6.6 million or $0.11 per share last year.

Adjusted net loss for the quarter was $2.0 million or $0.03 per share, compared to net income of $9.1 million or $0.15 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $771.5 million, up from $745.7 million last year.

