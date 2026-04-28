Werner Enterprises Narrows Q1 Loss As Revenue Increases

(RTTNews) - Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter results for the year 2026.

Operating revenue came at $808.6 million, up from $712.1 million in the same period last year. Net loss narrowed to $4.3 million, compared with a loss of $10.1 million a year earlier. Loss per share improved to $0.07 from $0.16 in the prior-year quarter.

The company posted operating income of $4.0 million, compared with an operating loss of $5.8 million last year.

WERN is currently trading after hours at $35.75, up $1.35 or 3.92 percent on the Nasdaq.

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