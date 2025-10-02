Werner Enterprises Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/6/25, Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.14, payable on 10/22/25. As a percentage of WERN's recent stock price of $25.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when WERN shares open for trading on 10/6/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WERN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WERN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WERN's low point in its 52 week range is $23.02 per share, with $42.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.18.

In Thursday trading, Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.