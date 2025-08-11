Werner Enterprises To Buy Back Up To 5 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) announced that its board approved a new stock repurchase program under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to 5 million shares of its common stock.

Upon approval of the new program, the Board withdrew the previous stock repurchase authorization, which had approximately 1.8 million shares remaining available for repurchase.

The company declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share. This dividend will be paid on October 22, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 6, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.