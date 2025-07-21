WeRide Unveils HPC 3.0 Computing Platform

(RTTNews) - WeRide (WRD) launched the HPC 3.0 high-performance computing platform. The new HPC 3.0 platform makes its debut in WeRide's Robotaxi GXR making it the world's first mass-produced L4 autonomous vehicle built on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor. Fully automotive-grade, HPC 3.0 reduces autonomous driving suite cost by 50%, paving the way for GXR's large-scale commercial deployment.

The HPC 3.0 platform, developed by WeRide and Lenovo, features dual NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor chips and is a computing platform for L4 autonomy. NVIDIA has been a strategic investor in WeRide since 2017 via the NVIDIA Inception program.

