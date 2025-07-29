Markets
UBER

WeRide, Uber: Robotaxis Now Cover About Half Of Abu Dhabi's Core Areas

July 29, 2025 — 05:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - WeRide (WRD) and Uber Technologies (UBER) have started operating their Robotaxis on Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre. The expanded service is expected to double ride volumes, now covering about half of Abu Dhabi's core areas. The companies plan to continue growing their fleet to hundreds of Robotaxis in Abu Dhabi, with plans to extend services into Khalifa City, Masdar City, and more areas of downtown Abu Dhabi later this year.

Also, fully driverless testing of WeRide's Robotaxis in Abu Dhabi is underway, with public access expected in the coming months.

