WeRide, Uber Launch Fully Driverless Robotaxi Service In Dubai

(RTTNews) - China-based WeRide and Uber Technologies (UBER) have launched fully driverless Robotaxi fare-charging operations in Dubai, marking one of the first Level 4 autonomous vehicle services to enter commercial use in the city.

The service began operating without a safety driver on board across Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim, two major coastal districts, in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority. Riders can book trips via the Uber app by selecting the "Autonomous" option.

Fleet operations are being managed by Tawasul Transport, which will oversee WeRide's vehicles on the Uber platform.

The commercial rollout follows a supervised trial launched in December 2025, with WeRide receiving a driverless testing permit in February 2026. The permit allows expansion into multiple zones, including industrial areas such as Dubai Silicon Oasis and Jebel Ali, suburban districts like Nad Al Sheba and Warsan, and logistics hubs including Al Hamriya Port.

The launch supports Dubai's goal of achieving 25% autonomous transportation by 2030 and reflects broader ambitions across the UAE to scale smart mobility solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.