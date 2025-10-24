Markets
UBER

WeRide, Uber Introduce Autonomous Mobility In Riyadh

October 24, 2025 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - WeRide (WRD) and Uber Technologies (UBER) have begun offering autonomous Robotaxi passenger rides in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Uber riders traveling between Roshn Front and Princess Noura University may be able to select a WeRide Robotaxi GXR. At the initial launch, each Robotaxi will include a vehicle operator to ensure a reliable experience for riders, before transitioning to fully driverless operations.

Sarfraz Maredia, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility & Delivery at Uber, said: "This milestone, in partnership with the Transport General Authority and WeRide, marks an important next step in our progress across the Middle East as we continue expanding access to AVs while building safer and more sustainable transportation for all."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UBER
WRD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.